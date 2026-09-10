David Njoku Generating Positive Camp Buzz For Chemistry and Athleticism
David Njoku, who was brought over in the offseason from the Cleveland Browns, has generated positive buzz throughout training camp for his athleticism and chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert. Njoku joins a crowded tight end room with Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden. Njoku has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, playing in only 11 and 12 games over the past seasons after he finished as the TE6 overall in 2023. In 2024, he finished as the TE4 in fantasy points per game, while 2025 was a lost season, as he only had 293 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 33 receptions. While the 30-year-old is getting up there in age, with a new offensive scheme with Mike McDaniel and an improved offensive ecosystem, he profiles as a tight end worth monitoring. He is currently RotoBaller's 37th-ranked tight end, meaning he likely wasn't drafted in many drafts throughout the summer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller