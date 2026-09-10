Geno Smith a Deep-League Bounce-Back Candidate Entering 2026
Geno Smith enters 2026 in search of a bounce-back season after a disastrous 2025 campaign. Across 15 games with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, Smith completed 67.4% of his pass attempts for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. As he enters his age-36 season, Smith may simply be past his prime. However, he was saddled with one of the worst offensive lines in football and a subpar group of healthy pass-catchers last season in Las Vegas. While the Jets enter 2026 with question marks on offense, Smith will have an exciting group of weapons to work with on offense in wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, tight ends Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq (groin), and running back Breece Hall (groin). In deeper leagues and two-quarterback formats, Smith could be worth targeting ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller