Tucker Kraft Unlikely to Receive Extension Before Week 1
Tucker Kraft (knee) are unlikely to agree to terms on an extension before the start of the season, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Kraft is reportedly seeking a top-of-market deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract with Green Bay. The 25-year-old had his 2025 season cut short after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 9. However, Kraft was in the midst of a breakout campaign before suffering the injury, recording 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns on 44 targets across eight games. As long as he can stay healthy, Kraft profiles as a high-end TE1 option for fantasy managers entering 2026.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein