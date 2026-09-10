Isiah Pacheco Without a Timetable For His Return, Quickly Losing Value
Isiah Pacheco (back) will miss at least the first four games in 2026, and possibly more if he is not ready by then, as Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that he does not want to put a timeline on it after he was placed on the Injured Reserve. With Pacheco injured, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors will battle for the RB2 role behind superstar Jahmyr Gibbs. Pacheco was brought over from the Kansas City Chiefs after a disappointing season last year, following a major injury in 2024. Pacheco was one of the more inefficient runners last season, averaging 3.9 YPC, and was 47th in explosive rating and 53rd in yards per touch. Coming into the season, there was some optimism that Pacheco would take over a David Montgomery-like role, but with this injury, he can be dropped to the waiver wire in most standard formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller