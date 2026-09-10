Omar Cooper Jr. Finishes Training Camp on a High Note
Omar Cooper Jr., wrapped up training camp on a high note, putting together crucial highlight plays and showing his yards-after-catch ability that made him a top prospect out of college and earned him the 30th overall draft pick. Reports from camp were initially slow for Cooper as he was getting acclimated to the NFL. His situation is worth monitoring, as he has the high draft capital that makes him an interesting asset that should be taken seriously. Cooper posted 69 receptions, 937 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in his final season with Indiana and is currently listed as the Jets' third wide receiver, ahead of Tim Patrick and Arian Smith. RotoBaller ranks him as the WR88 for Week 1, making him more of a bench stash based on his potential upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller