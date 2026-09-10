Steven Adams Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Steven Adams (ankle) appears on track to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season. "We're tracking that way," Adams told New Zealand's Weekend Sport with Jason Pine when asked in August about his availability, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright. The 33-year-old underwent season-ending left ankle surgery in January after playing 32 games last season, averaging 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 22.8 minutes. Adams is not a scoring option, but his offensive rebounding remains the fantasy hook after Houston ranked No. 1 on the offensive glass in both of his first two seasons with the team. Wright also notes the Rockets have ranked in the top three in second-chance points for two straight years. Adams should revive Houston's double-big looks with Alperen Sengun, leaving Clint Capela's path to steady backup minutes less secure.
Source: Michael C. Wright
Source: Michael C. Wright