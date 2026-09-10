De'Zhaun Stribling Carted Off With Non-Contact Lower-Leg Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling (lower leg) was forced to exit his team's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a non-contact injury to his lower leg, per James Palmer of Bleacher Report. While the team has not yet ruled Stribling out, he was carted off the field and reportedly could not put any weight on his left leg. Stribling did not record a catch or a target before leaving the game. It's a disappointing development for the 23-year-old, who drew rave reviews for his work in training camp and was expected to play a significant role in the 49ers' offense. If he missed time, 49ers wideout Demarcus Robinson could step into a larger role alongside veteran San Francisco wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.
Source: Bleacher Report - James Palmer
Source: Bleacher Report - James Palmer