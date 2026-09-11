Head Coach Says Jake Tonges' MCL Injury Doesn't Look Good
Jake Tonges' knee injury "does not look good," head coach Kyle Shanahan told Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Shanahan added that Tonges injured his MCL, and he'll undergo additional testing to confirm the diagnosis. The 27-year-old suffered the injury while attempting to set a block on Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during Thursday's Week 1 victory. Tonges finished the game without a target, and since George Kittle had his workload monitored, the 49ers gave more snaps to third-string tight end Luke Farrell. Ultimately, Farrell caught two passes for 19 yards, leading the tight end room in total yardage. Assuming Shanahan's fears are confirmed, Tonges is likely facing an extended absence. Farrell would take on a larger role, and Kittle should also get back to a near-full workload in Week 2.
Source: Vic Tafur
Source: Vic Tafur