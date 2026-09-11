De'Zhaun Stribling Avoids Serious Achilles Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) underwent testing that determined his Achilles is still intact, according to James Palmer of Bleacher Report. Stribling exited with an ankle injury two different times in the first half of Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. His second exit was caused by a non-contact injury that appeared serious at the time and resulted in him missing the rest of the game. While the exact diagnosis for the rookie remains unknown, managers can breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing that his Achilles remains intact. For now, the team is calling it an ankle injury, and we should get more information on Friday. The 49ers don't play for another 10 days, leaving extra time for the Ole Miss product to recover. If he's still unable to play in Week 2, Demarcus Robinson would likely step up as the Niners' No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.
Source: James Palmer
Source: James Palmer