Elic Ayomanor Opens Year Behind Rookie Receiver
Elic Ayomanor enters Week 1 in a much different spot than he occupied for most of his rookie season. Ayomanor started 14 games last year and played 80% of the offensive snaps, turning 89 targets into 41 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns. He was still involved throughout camp this summer, so this is not a case of him disappearing completely. The problem is what Tennessee put in front of him. The Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson, then spent the fourth overall pick on Carnell Tate, and their latest depth chart has Calvin Ridley, Robinson and Tate as the starting three. Ayomanor is listed behind Tate. That makes last year's volume tough to project again, especially with several other receivers still competing for snaps. RotoBaller has Ayomanor at WR108 entering the season. There could still be weeks when he works his way onto the field, but fantasy managers should treat him as a deep-league watch-list player until Tennessee shows it plans to use him regularly.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller