Jordan James Off Fantasy Radar After Losing RB2 Role to Kaelon Black
Jordan James was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. After battling rookie Kaelon Black in training camp, James appeared to lose the backup role and was inactive for the season opener in Melbourne, Australia. James has played only three games in his NFL career and has yet to record a stat. With him as the clear RB3 and the team's ability to use fullback Kyle Jusczsyk and Deebo Samuel Sr. as emergency running backs, James does not appear likely to have a role this season unless both Black and star Christian McCaffrey are injured. Fantasy managers can safely drop the second-year back, with Black the clear backup in San Francisco.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller