Isiah Pacheco Droppable After Landing on Injured Reserve
Isiah Pacheco (knee/back) will enter the 2026 season on injured reserve. After a sprained MCL in early August, Pacheco dealt with a back injury that head coach Dan Campbell said was more concerning than the knee. With the former Chiefs' back set to miss at least the first four games of the season, fantasy managers in 10- or 12-team leagues should consider dropping him. He had 118 carries for 462 yards and one touchdown last season, averaging six half-PPR fantasy points per game. Once healthy, Pacheco will compete for a backup role behind star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Even if he suffers an injury, a committee with Sione Vaki or Jacob Saylors, or a free-agency move by the Lions, would be considered as well. There are more high-upside running backs on the waiver wire, and the injuries have set him back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller