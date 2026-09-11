Matthew Stafford Delivers a Season-Opening Letdown in Australia
Matthew Stafford completed 15 of his 25 pass attempts (60% completion rate) for 155 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He didn't take a sack in the contest. That stat line would be subpar for any quarterback, but it's especially frustrating for a veteran passer who won the league MVP award last season while having Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal. Stafford was unable to keep the Rams in this game for long, and he ended up getting replaced by Stetson Bennett once the score got out of hand. There's no real excuse for this performance, but if it's any consolation, managers should expect him to play a little better once he's not traveling to Australia and turning around to play a football game less than 24 hours later. The Rams will return to the United States soon, giving Stafford 11 days to get back on track before his next game against the New York Giants in Week 1. Largely thanks to his supporting cast, Stafford remains a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback for the time being.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller