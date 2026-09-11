Davante Adams Held in Check as Rams Drop Season Opener
Davante Adams caught three of his six targets for 26 receiving yards during Thursday's Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The Rams' pass-catchers had a really frustrating outing in the season opener, and Adams was no exception. His 5.6 PPR points represent a massive decline from his average of 15.9 PPR points per game last season. Fantasy managers will hope that this game from Adams was an anomaly and can simply be chalked up to the nature of playing a game in Australia after arriving less than 24 hours earlier. Adams and his teammates will have plenty of time to return home and reacclimate to the conditions in the United States before returning to action in 11 days for a Week 2 contest against the New York Giants. He still ranks as a low-end fantasy WR2 for that game, but his floor is admittedly lower than before.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller