Jaren Jackson Jr. Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Jaren Jackson Jr. spent most of the summer training in Salt Lake City after left knee surgery limited him to three games with the team following February's blockbuster trade, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The former Defensive Player of the Year is expected to be a key frontcourt piece as Utah tries to move out of lottery mode. Walker Kessler's move to the Lakers should push Jackson into more center minutes, with Jusuf Nurkic also in the mix. That could help revive Jackson's shot-blocking after he dipped to 1.4 blocks per game last season, well below the 3.0 he averaged in 2022-23. The scoring outlook is less clean, with Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson all needing touches, so Jackson's fantasy value may lean more on blocks, rebounds, and efficiency than high-end usage.
Source: Tim MacMahon
Source: Tim MacMahon