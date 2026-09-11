Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Lamont Butler and appears procedural, with Bryant likely headed toward the College Park Skyhawks if he clears waivers. The former South Carolina and South Florida forward has three seasons of G-League experience, averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.9 minutes across 40 career appearances. His best stretch came with the Windy City Bulls in 2025-26, when he averaged 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds and dropped 41 points against Westchester. Bryant never had a clean path through an Atlanta wing group featuring Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins, so there is no fantasy impact here.
Source: Brad Rowland
Source: Brad Rowland