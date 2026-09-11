Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Lamont Butler on Thursday after waiving Keyshawn Bryant. Butler is back for another stint with Atlanta after briefly joining the organization last fall, when he was waived before the season and later landed with the College Park Skyhawks. His first pro year never got going, as a torn left ACL and meniscus during the preseason process cost him the entire 2025-26 campaign. The former San Diego State and Kentucky guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 26.0 minutes during his lone season with the Wildcats. Terms were not disclosed, but the move appears procedural, with Butler likely headed back toward College Park if waived. CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, Ryan Nembhard, and Devin Carter leave him buried in Atlanta's backcourt, so there is no fantasy value here.
Source: Brad Rowland
Source: Brad Rowland