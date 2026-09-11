Trae Young Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Trae Young (knee, quadriceps) is cleared for training camp and eager to push his way back into the league's star conversation, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "People think I'm just a ball-dominant person. It's hilarious to me," Young said, adding that the best version of his game may not mean the most points or assists. The four-time All-Star played only 15 games last season because of MCL and quadriceps injuries in his right leg, averaging 17.9 points and 8.0 assists, including five appearances after the January trade to Washington. His workload should climb now that he is healthy, but Anthony Davis (finger) and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa give the Wizards more mouths to feed. Young's assists should still anchor his fantasy value, though a return to his career 25.1-point scoring pace may be tougher in this setup.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk