RapSheet: De'Zhaun Stribling Likely to Miss Time

Sep 11, 2026, 9:20 AM ET
San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) will likely miss time, according to Ian Rapoport. Stribling limped off the field, went to the medical tent, returned, and then went down with a non-contact injury that appeared to be significant. The good news is that head coach Kyle Shanahan deemed it an ankle injury and that his Achilles tendon was intact. The rookie receiver was held without a target against the Los Angeles Rams but led the 49ers wideouts in snaps after three drives, playing more than Mike Evans
, Deebo Samuel
, and Demarcus Robinson
, all of whom scored touchdowns in Week 1. While we won't know the full diagnosis until the team returns to the States, fantasy managers shouldn't drop the young, talented receiver.--Nathan HarveySource: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network