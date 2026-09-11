Jerry Jeudy Losing Ground to the Browns' Youth Movement
Jerry Jeudy is quickly falling out of favor as some of his younger teammates ascend into substantial roles. Jeudy had a miserable fantasy campaign in 2025, catching 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. While part of his subpar season can be blamed on quarterback play, Jeudy deserves to take on a substantial amount of accountability. He has ranked as the WR47 or lower in four of his six NFL seasons, serving as a major letdown to fantasy managers who trusted him with the Broncos or Browns. Now, Cleveland's front office is losing faith in him, as they drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to be the future of their receiver room. Jeudy may still earn the start in Week 1, but his vastly reduced role and poor quarterback play mean that he belongs on the bench (or even the waiver wire) in most fantasy football leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller