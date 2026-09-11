Tyrone Tracy Jr. has Uncertain Role Heading into Week 1
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to split the backup role with Devin Singletary and Najee Harris. After the third-year back fumbled and missed a pass-protection rep that left his starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, leveled, Tracy appears to have lost ground in the backfield. The Giants' depth chart listed second-year Cam Skattebo as the RB1, with Tracy, Singletary, and Harris all listed as RB2s. In 15 games last season, Tracy had 176 carries for 740 yards and two touchdowns, and added 36 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. With a new coaching staff in place, Tracy's role appears uncertain for Week 1, and fantasy managers should have low expectations for his outlook against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller