Jalen Williams Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jalen Williams (hamstring, wrist) spent the summer working on his body and searching for answers after recurring hamstring issues derailed his 2025-26 season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The 25-year-old missed the first 19 games after surgery on his shooting wrist, then strains to both hamstrings cost him extended time. Williams played only 33 regular-season games and five of Oklahoma City's 15 playoff contests, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. His max rookie extension kicks in this season, and the Thunder have less proven depth after moving Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe in offseason trades. The upside is obvious: Williams was third-team All-NBA and second-team All-Defense in 2024-25 while averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. The injury discount is real, but so is the bounce-back ceiling if his hamstrings hold up.
Source: Tim MacMahon
Source: Tim MacMahon