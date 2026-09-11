Zachariah Branch Not Projected to Start Early in Rookie Season
Zachariah Branch is not listed as a projected starter on the team's initial depth chart, dropping him off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues. As a third-round rookie, we shouldn't be completely shocked that Branch won't get the start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, if there were any receiver room where he could make that leap, this would be the one. There are plenty of targets up for grabs behind No. 1 receiver Drake London. While Branch, a Georgia product, spent this summer competing for that No. 2 role, it ended up going to veteran Olamide Zaccheaus. Meanwhile, Jahan Doston projects as the third receiver on the depth chart, leaving Branch buried all the way down in the No. 4 role. This offense has so much uncertainty at the quarterback position that it's hard to envision Branch getting onto the redraft radar at any point during his rookie season. In the meantime, he's expected to operate as the Falcons' punt returner.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller