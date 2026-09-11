Jonathon Brooks on Field for Third Straight Practice
Jonathon Brooks (groin) was back in uniform and practicing with teammates Friday, according to Mike Kaye. That makes three straight practices for Brooks after he was still working off to the side earlier this week. He was officially limited Wednesday and Thursday, but the direction here has been positive. Brooks said Wednesday he expects to play against Chicago, and head coach Dave Canales said he's "very confident" the third-year back will be available. Friday's final injury report will tell us whether Brooks carries a designation into Sunday. Brooks hasn't played a regular-season snap since tearing his right ACL for the second time in December 2024, though he did get into two preseason games this summer. Chuba Hubbard sits atop Carolina's depth chart, and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said this week that Hubbard, Brooks and AJ Dillon have all earned roles and can be mixed and matched. Brooks looks increasingly likely to play, but his workload is still the part fantasy managers have to be careful with in Week 1.
Source: Mike Kaye
Source: Mike Kaye