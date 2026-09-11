Travis Hunter Could Eventually See Punt-Return Work
Travis Hunter could eventually get a look on punt returns, though Parker Washington remains the team's clear option there for now. Head coach Liam Coen told Ryan O'Halloran that Washington is "the guy right now, absolutely," but added that Hunter will get "some of that stuff" at some point. Coen also said Jacksonville wants to keep finding ways to put the ball in Hunter's hands. There is no immediate change coming. Washington returned 25 punts for 341 yards and two touchdowns last season, averaging 13.6 yards per return, and he already confirmed earlier this week that he is the punt returner entering Week 1. Hunter's rookie year was cut short by an LCL injury after seven games, when he had 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has spent much of this summer working on defense, so any return chances would give Jacksonville another way to create touches for him. It is a small fantasy boost in leagues that count return yardage, but not enough to change his outlook in standard formats.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran