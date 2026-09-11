Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after popping up on Thursday's injury report with an oblique injury, as reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Tagovailoa signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Falcons after being released by the Dolphins. Following a rocky training camp and preseason that began with back spasms, he was recently named the Week 1 starter, as 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to work his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season. Penix, who is still listed as the fourth quarterback on the team's unofficial depth chart, has been a full practice participant to begin the week, so there is a chance he could now step into the Week 1 starting role. If not, the Falcons will begin the year with either Cooper Rush or undrafted rookie Jack Strand under center. A report from The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad (citing Pro Football Talk) suggests that there is a "strong possibility" that Tagovailoa is released if/when he is replaced as the starting QB. Now that more injury issues have popped up for the former first-rounder, he might not even end up taking a single snap in a regular-season game for Atlanta.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter