Ja'Marr Chase Good to Go for Week 1
Ja'Marr Chase (knee) is good to go for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Chase suffered a hyperextended knee during the late stages of training camp and was limited from practice work until practicing in full on Wednesday, which signaled that the 26-year-old was looking good to play this weekend. That is now confirmed, so fantasy managers need to have Chase locked into all starting lineups to kick off the regular season on Sunday. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has hit the 1,000-yard mark in all five of his NFL seasons with the Bengals and is poised for a sixth this year if he stays healthy. Chase led the league in 2024 with 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, and he has scored an incredible 54 times in 78 games so far in his NFL career. If quarterback Joe Burrow stays healthy for another full season, Chase is the odds-on favorite to finish as the overall WR1 in fantasy football.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby