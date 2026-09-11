Pat Freiermuth Facing More Competition for Targets
Pat Freiermuth no longer has the top spot to himself on the team's depth chart. Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are now listed together with the first team after Washington spent August behind him. That isn't great news for a player who already saw his volume fall last season. Freiermuth went from 78 targets, 65 catches and seven touchdowns in 2024 to 54 targets, 41 catches and four scores a year ago. Washington was more involved at the same time, posting career highs with 31 receptions and 364 yards, and Pittsburgh gave him a new five-year contract in June. The competition doesn't stop there. Michael Pittman Jr. was added alongside DK Metcalf, while second-round rookie Germie Bernard gives Aaron Rodgers another receiver to work with. Freiermuth will still have a role, and Pittsburgh can get both tight ends on the field together. Finding steady targets every week looks tougher, though. He is better treated as a touchdown-dependent TE2 until we see how this passing game shakes out.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller