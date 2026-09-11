Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
A.J. Brown (ankle) on Injured Reserve on Friday due to the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which will sideline him for a minimum of four games, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Brown is expected to miss at least four weeks because of his ankle injury, so it makes sense that the Pats would put him on IR to open up a roster spot while he recovers. It is an ominous sign for the start of the 29-year-old's tenure in New England after the Pats sent a first-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for him in the offseason. The former second-rounder caught three of his four targets for 26 yards on Wednesday in Seattle before spraining his ankle. Fantasy managers must stash Brown in an IR spot for now and hope that he can hit the ground running and renew his connection with quarterback Drake Maye when he returns. In the meantime, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams will all be asked to step up in the passing game, as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter