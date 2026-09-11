Jonathon Brooks Set to Play in Week 1
Jonathon Brooks (groin) does not have an injury designation on Friday and will play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Things were trending this way with Brooks practicing all week, but now it is official. The 23-year-old former second-round pick in 2024 from Texas will be playing in just his fourth NFL game after tearing his ACL twice since entering the NFL. Carolina's backfield hierarchy is a bit unclear going into the season opener, but both Brooks and Chuba Hubbard should have sizeable roles in 2026. The Panthers talked Brooks up during training camp and the preseason, causing him to rise on fantasy draft boards, and as long as he stays healthy, he should be a weekly RB3/flex option with upside if he can finally stay healthy in the NFL. Both Brooks and Hubbard should be viewed as RB3/flexes for a difficult Week 1 matchup against the Bears' defense.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye