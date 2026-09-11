Jacory Croskey-Merritt Cleared to Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been cleared to play in Sunday's season-opener against the Eagles, according to head coach Dan Quinn. As a seventh-round rookie in 2025, Croskey-Merritt ran for 805 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking as one of the league's most efficient backs on plays run from under center. With new offensive coordinator David Blough expected to call more such plays, and the second-year runner entering the year with a clean bill of health, Croskey-Merritt has Week 1 flex appeal despite a tough opening matchup. While free-agent acquisition Rachaad White is expected to see much of the Commanders' passing-down work, Croskey-Merritt still profiles as the team's early-down back and should stay involved as long as the game remains close, making him RotoBaller's RB35 for Week 1.
Source: Zach Selby
Source: Zach Selby