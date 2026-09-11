Sean Tucker to Be Listed as Doubtful for Sunday
Sean Tucker (hamstring) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Bengals. Tucker recently agreed to a reworked deal to stick with the Buccaneers for his fourth season, but a hamstring injury that occurred late in training camp now threatens his Week 1 availability. After leading the team with seven rushing touchdowns in 2025, Tucker was in play for a goal-line role despite a return to health from Bucky Irving and the free-agent acquisition of veteran Kenny Gainwell. With Tucker unlikely to suit up on Sunday, Irving should see a usage bump and now ranks as RotoBaller's RB20 for Week 1.
Source: Greg Auman
Source: Greg Auman