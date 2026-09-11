Evan McPherson Could Be Kicking Often In Week 1
Evan McPherson will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. McPherson knocked through a career-high 89.3% of his field goal attempts in 2025 and made 41 of his 44 PATs. The Bengals kicker was perfect through the preseason, nailing all of his kicks, and should be locked in for a heavy workload. McPherson should be among the league leaders in PATs considering that Cincinnati is projected to be a top-tier scoring offense again this season. McPherson should be in line for a lot of attempts against the Buccaneers in a game with the highest over/under of the week. McPherson is ranked K7 in our RotoBaller Week 1 rankings, making him a strong option to start at kicker this week. Fantasy managers should be interested in McPherson's prospects this season as he should be relied on often in a high-scoring offense.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com