Chase Brown Ready To Make His Mark In Week 1
Chase Brown will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2026 season. All the buzz around Brown this offseason has been about how the Bengals view him as an explosive playmaker and will be looking to get the ball in his hands as much as possible. These reports suggest that Brown could be in line for even more receiving work than he's had in recent years. Brown finished the 2025 season as the RB7 in PPR formats and could build on that this season. The road to finishing as the RB1 this season could start in Week 1 against the Buccaneers in a game that could very well turn into a back-and-forth scoring affair. The Bengals game has a 50.5-point over/under, making it the highest total of the week. Brown could score a ton of fantasy points in a great offensive environment. Brown is ranked RB5 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a very strong start this Sunday.
Source: UnderdogNFL - Twitter
Source: UnderdogNFL - Twitter