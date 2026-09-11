Bears to be Cautious With Rome Odunze Early?
Rome Odunze (calf) will practice on Friday, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. The Bears' coaching staff will assess where Odunze is after practice and make a decision on his Week 1 status against the Carolina Panthers from there. Johnson noted that "there's a long season ahead." The 24-year-old was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but it does not sound like Odunze is a slam dunk to be active this weekend in the season opener against Carolina. It makes Odunze a risky WR3/flex option in all fantasy formats since he could be on a strict snap count on Sunday if he is cleared to suit up. The former ninth overall pick from Washington in 2024 had six touchdowns but disappointed with only 44 receptions and 661 receiving yards in 12 starts in 2025 while dealing with a foot injury in the second half of the season. Odunze's foot injury is apparently a thing of the past, but a new calf injury has now put his Week 1 status in doubt. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Odunze's status on Sunday morning.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond