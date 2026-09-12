Tyler Allgeier Could Lead Cardinals Backfield In Week 1
Tyler Allgeier should see the lion's share of backfield work in Sunday's season opener. Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) were expected to work in a timeshare to start the season, but the rookie's high ankle sprain has further clouded an already unclear picture of how the duo's duties would be split. Love is now listed as questionable for Week 1, and head coach Mike LaFleur called him a game-time decision. Even if that decision benefits Allgeier, he has a tough opponent in the Chargers, who gave up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in 2025. And with Arizona expected to be playing from behind, they may rely more on the pass than the run. Allgeier will be a risky play for most on Sunday, but a potential flex option in deeper leagues depending on Love's status.
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Source: Arizona Cardinals