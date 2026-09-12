Quentin Johnston Offers High Ceiling in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
Quentin Johnston has an opportunity to start the NFL season with a bang on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The 25-year-old was WR4 overall in PPR scoring and averaged 19.9 points per game during the first four games last season. He eventually cooled off due to injuries to himself and around him that deflated the offense down the stretch. Johnston will get to face off against a Cardinals defense that allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (31), ninth-most completions (375), and 10th-most passing yards (4,128) last season. In addition, they gave up the 12th-most passes of 20 or more yards, which benefits a vertical threat like Johnston. He has already displayed his deep-threat ability in Mike McDaniel's offense during the preseason finale, where Justin Herbert connected with him on a 65-yard touchdown. He's RotoBaller's PPR WR39 and is a flex option with upside for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com