Justin Herbert Carries QB1 Overall Upside in Fantasy-Friendly Week 1 Matchup
Justin Herbert will make his 2026 debut in Mike McDaniel's offense with a favorable home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The 28-year-old is coming off a solid fantasy football campaign, finishing as the QB10 in overall scoring and points per game (18.7) last year. Herbert is expected to get a statistical boost this season with McDaniel's as the offensive coordinator, who has orchestrated one of the league's most explosive offenses and has led the league in passing yards before. The quarterback-coordinator duo will face a Cardinals pass defense that finished near the bottom in most passing stats last year. They allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (31), ninth-most completions (375), 10th-most passing yards (4,128), 11th-highest completion percentage (65.6), and had the third-fewest sacks (30). In addition, the Cardinals will deploy a similar defensive scheme after keeping Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator and making no big additions on defense this offseason. Herbert is RotoBaller's QB4 in a dream matchup and has it within his realm of outcomes to be the QB1 overall in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com