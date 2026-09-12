Tyler Warren Set to Lead Colts Pass Catchers in Week 1
Tyler Warren will face the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday in the season opener. Even though Warren draws a stout Ravens defense that held the tight end position to an average of 8.9 fantasy points per game last season, the second-year first-rounder looks to once again dominate the team's target share and receiving lines. With wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. moving on during the offseason, Warren is primed to lead the team in targets and receptions this year. Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel), Warren's primary competition for targets, will play on Sunday after logging limited practices all week, but his overall level of involvement is still unclear. Even though Warren gave managers a slight scare in August with a minor groin strain, he is fully off the Colts injury report and will probably play his usual complement of over 80% of offensive snaps and enjoy at least a 20% target share, judging from his usage last year. Lastly, the game has a decent over/under of 47.5, and the Colts are expected to be playing from behind, which should benefit Warren and other Colts pass catchers. Warren is ranked 3rd in Rotoballer's Week 1 tight end rankings, but has the talent, opportunity, and game environment to be the week's overall TE1.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN