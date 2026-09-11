Alvin Kamara Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Alvin Kamara (knee) practiced fully on Friday and is cleared for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday in Detroit against the Lions, but NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill is not expecting a huge role for Kamara, even if he does play. Even with Audric Estime (thigh) ruled out for Week 1, Underhill believes that the Saints have enough depth behind starter Travis Etienne Jr. with Kendre Miller for the Saints to take it easy on Kamara, who missed most of training camp with an MCL sprain in his knee. The Saints officially listed Kamara as questionable for the season opener this weekend, but he will likely be active in a limited role, which makes him an easy fade in starting fantasy lineups. The 31-year-old five-time Pro Bowler is no longer the Saints' lead back in 2026 after the addition of Etienne, but once he is fully back, Kamara should handle the primary pass-catching role, which will give him some flex appeal on a weekly basis in PPR leagues. But in Week 1, fantasy managers should leave Kamara on their bench.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill