Flex Treatment For MarShawn Lloyd in Week 1
MarShawn Lloyd looks to hit the ground running in his first career NFL regular start in Week 1 as the Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings. With Josh Jacobs (commissioner's exempt list) not playing in this contest, Lloyd is the starting running back and is expected to carry the bulk of the load for Green Bay. Lloyd's lone game action in the NFL consists of exact one game: Week 2 in 2024, where Lloyd touched the ball seven times (six carries, one reception) and turned that opportunity into 18 yards. Expecting Lloyd to produce with so little real game-time experience takes a leap of faith, but the Packers' brass are behind him. For fantasy purposes, consider Lloyd more of a flex play in Week 1 against a middle-of-the-road Vikings front that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller