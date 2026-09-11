Jordan Love More of a QB2 in Week 1 Against Vikings
Jordan Love is looking to kick off his 2026 off in style as the Packers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener. Love's 2025 season was a lot like his 2024, with very efficient play, but ultimately saddled by low pass volume that doesn't make his play pop in fantasy football. Yet again, the Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs and the running game, turning Love into a game manager. The receiving room has condensed in 2026, as Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are in new locales, so the hope is that Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden can condense targets in this offense with some added pass volume. For Week 1, Love is a QB2 option, best suited to start in 2QB leagues rather than single-quarterback leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller