Jordan Mason In Flex Consideration For Week 1
Jordan Mason is a possible flex option as his team begins the season by playing host to the rival Green Bay Packers. The Georgia Tech product quietly averaged 4.8 yards per carry and finished as half-PPR RB35 last season, which was impressive considering Minnesota's offense spent most of the year in the doldrums due to poor quarterback play and significant injuries on the offensive line. Mason drew rave reviews during the summer, and he could be his team's No. 1 rushing option for the first time in his career. His value will be at least partially limited by his lack of receiving ability, especially with backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. still on the roster for that exact purpose. But with the Vikings hiring former Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith to revamp their running game and bringing in Kyler Murray as a quarterback upgrade, Mason has 1,000-yard potential if given good health. As the favorite to also earn goal-line work, he's RotoBaller's No. 33 running back going into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller