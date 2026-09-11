Malik Davis Ruled Out With "Pretty Serious" Hip Injury
Malik Davis (hip) suffered a hip injury in Friday's practice and has been ruled out for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday night against the division-rival New York Giants, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. Co-owner Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Davis suffered a "pretty serious injury" on Friday that "could take him out for some period of time." It is an extremely tough break for Davis, who was going to get his shot as the primary RB2 in Dallas in 2026 after the team surprisingly cut both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in training camp. Now that Davis looks headed for an extended absence, fantasy managers who have Javonte Williams rostered may want to handcuff Emari Demercado to him to begin the regular season. Israel Abanikanda is the only other RB on the Cowboys' practice squad at the moment.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Calvin Watkins
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Calvin Watkins