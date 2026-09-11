Tez Johnson Could See Expanded Role
Tez Johnson could be asked to step into a starting role in the season opener. Fellow wideout Jalen McMillan (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. If he's out, Johnson figures to be next in line with rookie Ted Hurst III possibly seeing an expanded role as well. Johnson is coming off a decent rookie campaign where he secured five touchdowns across 16 games. Due to his lack of size, Johnson is normally used in a situational role, but he might be asked to start on Sunday. If he starts, Johnson could be viewed as a dart throw in deep leagues. The 24-year-old has excellent speed and is known for making some big plays for the Bucs last season. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should keep Johnson in mind if McMillan is unable to go this weekend.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference