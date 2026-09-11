Fernando Mendoza Confirmed as Raiders' QB2
Fernando Mendoza will officially back up Kirk Cousins in Sunday's opener against Miami, head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed Friday, according to Sam Gordon. The Raiders' depth chart had already pointed in that direction, listing Mendoza second and Aidan O'Connell third, but Kubiak had stopped short of confirming the order earlier this week. Now there is no question who gets the call if Cousins has to leave the game. Mendoza had an uneven preseason, completing 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions across three appearances. That was enough for the No. 1 overall pick to secure the backup spot while Las Vegas continues bringing him along behind its veteran starter. Nothing changes for Mendoza in standard redraft leagues, where he belongs on the waiver wire for now. He is much more interesting in dynasty and deeper Superflex formats, particularly with a clear path to the field if Cousins struggles or misses time.
Source: Sam Gordon
Source: Sam Gordon