Tee Higgins Removed From Injury Report, Ready For Full Workload
Tee Higgins was listed on the Week 1 injury report with a foot injury but was a full participant in all practices and has since been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday. Higgins and the Bengals will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2026 season. Despite his quarterback missing nine games last season, Higgins still managed to finish as the WR15 in PPR formats. Higgins will have the opportunity to pick up where he left off against the Buccaneers in what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week. The highly talented WR2 for the Bengals is a strong WR2 option for fantasy with the upside to finish as a WR1 if he and Burrow can both stay healthy. Higgins is ranked WR11 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR1 option in a positive offensive environment. Fantasy managers should start Higgins with confidence this week.
Source: Kelsey Conway - Twitter
Source: Kelsey Conway - Twitter