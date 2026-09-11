Darren Waller Ready to Go But Still Up in the Air for Sunday
Darren Waller is ready to go, but he stopped short of saying whether he will be active on Sunday for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Waller is not on the injury report in Week 1, but the 33-year-old continues to ramp up his conditioning after joining the Panthers in the middle of training camp. He said earlier this week that he was preparing to play this Sunday against the Bears, but even if he is active, Waller will be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups in single-TE leagues. After retiring in 2024, the former sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 from Georgia Tech made a return last year to play for the Miami Dolphins, where he played in only nine games and caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns. Waller is still an intriguing red-zone tight end because of his size when he's active, but with a likely short leash if he plays this weekend, we would caution against throwing Waller out there right away if he plays against Chicago.
Source: The Associated Press - Steve Reed
Source: The Associated Press - Steve Reed