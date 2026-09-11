Alvin Kamara Questionable for Week 1
Alvin Kamara (knee) is questionable to play in Week 1 on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions on the road, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara missed most of training camp this summer due to a sprained MCL in his knee, and he also missed the end of the 2025 season with a knee injury. The 31-year-old veteran saw his fantasy football value plummet this offseason after the Saints brought in Travis Etienne Jr. to be their RB1. Kamara briefly considered retirement, but he chose to return for a 10th NFL season in the Big Easy, where he figures to primarily operate on passing downs in Moore's offense when he is active. The five-time Pro Bowler will merely be a shaky RB3/flex option for fantasy managers if he gets the green light to suit up in the season opener in Motown. If Kamara is held out against Detroit, Kendre Miller is the most likely option to serve in a change-of-pace role behind Etienne, with Audric Estime also banged up.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett