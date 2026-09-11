KC Concepcion to Work as Punt Returner in Week 1
KC Concepcion will get all the work as the team's punt returner in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the hosting Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram. Monken added that the Browns will play their best players "in every scenario." Cleveland's QB picture is not ideal for a rookie wideout coming into the league, but the 21-year-old Concepcion received plenty of training camp buzz this summer and could be the Browns' leading wideout when all is said and done in 2026. The 24th overall pick in April out of Texas A&M had 25 total touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons (first two years at North Carolina State) and added 919 receiving yards on 61 receptions in 13 games with the Aggies in 2025. He is locked into a top-three role heading into Week 1 alongside fellow rookie Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy, and fantasy managers should consider him an upside WR4/flex option in his NFL debut this weekend.
Source: The Chronicle Telegram - Scott Petrak
Source: The Chronicle Telegram - Scott Petrak